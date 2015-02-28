Seminole Co. punches ticket to state title game; Pelham falls in Final Four

The Seminole County Indians will play for the AA state championship after holding off Vidalia, 59-56, in Friday night's semifinal in Columbus.

UGA 2016 commit Jordan Harris scored 22 to lead the Indians, and made three critical free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

Anfernee King added 15 for Seminole, who will play Crawford County in the state championship game next Friday in Macon.

It will be the fifth state championship game for the Indians, and their first since 1998, when Seminole County won their only title.

HOLY INNOCENTS 78, PELHAM 70

The Pelham Lady Hornets put up a fight, but couldn't overcome top-ranked Holy Innocents in the state semis.

Briunna Freeman led Pelham with 28 points, but the Lady Hornets were unable to get any closer than three points down the stretch.

Holy Innocents moves to 30-0 with the win, and will play Wesleyan in the state championship game Friday.

