Cairo's Cinderella run continues towards Final Four

The Cairo Syrupmakers are going to the Final Four for the first time since 2004, and they know no one expected them to be here.

The Makers entered the state tournament as the fourth seed from Region 1-AAAA, but have won three straight road playoff games to earn their spot in the semifinals. Cairo upset top ten-ranked Lithonia in the state quarters Thursday night.

Now they'll be up against number one seed Carrollton in the Trojans' own backyard at the University of West Georgia.

But head coach Isiah Chance says it's just another test for a team that has proven they are road warriors.

"The previous games we played on the road at other folks' site. And I think that kind of prepared us for games like this we're getting ready to play," Chance told WALB over the phone Friday afternoon. "It's just you and the team, and you develop a certain bond."

Cairo and Carrollton tip off at 8:15 Saturday night from the University of West Georgia.

