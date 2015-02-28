Crisp Academy's title streak ends at four; other GISA tournament scores

The Crisp Academy Lady Wildcats will not make it five straight state championships.
Not after Monsignor Donovan took down the Lady Cats in the AA state quarterfinals Friday night in Cordele.
Crisp Academy struggled to score, and the Lady Rams took the lead in the third quarter.
The Lady Cats won four consecutive Class A state titles before moving up to Class AA this season.
OTHER GIRLS' STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
AAA
Westwood 53, Westfield 45
Gatewood 57, Terrell Academy 44
AA
Georgia Christian 58, Brentwood 53
