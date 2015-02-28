Lady Cavs, Lady Jets will meet in GCAA Final

Saturday's conference final will feature the season's third edition between two southwest Georgia rivals.

Darton State and South Georgia Tech each won their semifinal matchups Friday night, and will battle for the GCAA Title Saturday afternoon.

Shanea Armbrister dominated for Darton State, scoring 41 points in the Lady Cavs' 82-74 win over Georgia Highlands.

Tyesha Williams added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while B'Kyia Webb grabbed 12 rebounds of her own.

South Georgia Tech pulled away from Central Georgia Tech in the second half for a 73-68 win.

Now the Lady Jets will try to knock off their rivals for the first time this season.

Darton State won the first two meetings this season, but SGTC is the defending GCAA champ.

The two will tip off at 2:00 Saturday afternoon from Darton's Cavalier Arena.

