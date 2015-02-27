Victim, cause identified in Thomasville fatal fire

An overnight house fire in Thomasville left one person dead.

Investigators say 85-year-old Homer Lewis Hayes was found dead after the fire started around 1:00AM Friday. It happened at a home on 205 Alexander Street. Firefighters discovered the body while searching the home.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has ruled the fire accidental.

Hudgens' fire investigators have determined that the fire originated in the living room of the home and was the result of a natural gas leak ignited by an open flame from an appliance.

The Thomasville Fire Department and the Thomasville Police Department assisted Hudgens' office with the investigation.



