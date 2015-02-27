Lady Rams cruise in regular season finale

Mecca Frost recorded a triple-double while All-SIAC First Teamer Artisha Holston added 13 points and 19 rebounds, and the Albany State Lady Rams had no trouble with hapless Tuskegee at home for a 78-55 win.

ASU built a double-digit lead in the first half, and was never in any trouble after that.

On senior night, senior point guard Frost scored 12 points, dished 11 assists, and grabbed 11 rebounds.

ASU is rolling into next week's conference tournament, and head coach Robert Skinner knows his team is having fun.

"When you win, you do have fun. We've won here lately quite often, so it's been a blessing," Skinner says. "We've been able to enjoy victories one after another. And you just hope that you can continue to win them."

The Lady Rams have a week off before opening SIAC Tournament play. They have a first-round bye, and will play the winner of Stillman and Clark Atlanta on Thursday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.