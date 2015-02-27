Knights advance in GISA tourney; other area state playoff scores

It was a lot closer than most rooting for the Knights would've liked, but Deerfield-Windsor did dispatch a feisty Trinity Christian team Thursday night, 66-61.

The Crusaders led early in the first quarter of a game many expected to be a blowout.

A blowout it was not, but the end result is what the Knights wanted.

With the win, Deerfield will host John Milledge in the state quarterfinals Saturday night.

CAIRO 61, LITHONIA 47

The Cairo Syrupmakers' Cinderella run will continue, thanks to a 61-47 win over Lithonia Thursday night in the GHSA AAAA state quarterfinals.

The Makers entered the tournament the four-seed from Region 1, but have racked off three straight road wins to reach the Final Four.

Their next game might as well be another road game. Cairo will play Carrollton at the University of West Georgia, which is right down the road from Carrollton High School.

That game is Saturday night, and is scheduled to tip off at 8:15 p.m.

OTHER AREA STATE PLAYOFF SCORES:

AAA

Terrell Academy 70, Pinewood Christian 60

Frederica 48, Southland 27

Bulloch Academy 61, Tiftarea 47

AA

Georgia Christian 70, Twiggs Academy 48

First Presbyterian Christian Academy 82, Crisp Academy 41

