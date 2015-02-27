Knights advance in GISA tourney; other area state playoff scores

It was a lot closer than most rooting for the Knights would've liked, but Deerfield-Windsor did dispatch a feisty Trinity Christian team Thursday night, 66-61.
The Crusaders led early in the first quarter of a game many expected to be a blowout.
A blowout it was not, but the end result is what the Knights wanted.
With the win, Deerfield will host John Milledge in the state quarterfinals Saturday night.
CAIRO 61, LITHONIA 47
The Cairo Syrupmakers' Cinderella run will continue, thanks to a 61-47 win over Lithonia Thursday night in the GHSA AAAA state quarterfinals.
The Makers entered the tournament the four-seed from Region 1, but have racked off three straight road wins to reach the Final Four.
Their next game might as well be another road game. Cairo will play Carrollton at the University of West Georgia, which is right down the road from Carrollton High School.
That game is Saturday night, and is scheduled to tip off at 8:15 p.m.
OTHER AREA STATE PLAYOFF SCORES:
AAA
Terrell Academy 70, Pinewood Christian 60
Frederica 48, Southland 27
Bulloch Academy 61, Tiftarea 47
AA
Georgia Christian 70, Twiggs Academy 48
First Presbyterian Christian Academy 82, Crisp Academy 41
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.