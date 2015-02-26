WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (2/26/15): Crisp Academy's Sydney Wells

For a student-athlete to reach their potential, they must rely on the coaches and teammates around them. Our WALB Student-Athlete of the Week exemplifies that.

Crisp Academy sophomore Sydney Wells has grown into a team leader for the four-time defending state champions.

Head coach Gina Mitchell says not only is it her play that has made her such, but her report with her teammates.

Wells says that trust and faith in each other works well when on the court.

"I depend on my teammates a lot really," Wells says. "If we stay talking to each other and stay focused on the game, and not everything around us, it makes it a lot easier."

Crisp Academy hosts Monsignor Donovan Friday night in the state quarterfinals. That games tips at 6:00 p.m..

