WALB's Most Wanted: Neil Adam Smith and Yolanda Cleveland

On tonight's Most Wanted, Albany homicide detectives are still seeking leads into the whereabouts of a couple wanted in a seven year old drive-by murder case.Take a look at 37-year-old Neil Adam Smith and Yolanda Cleveland. Police say on Valentine's Day 2008, Smith opened fire on 22-year-old Cleveland Carter as he drove down West Gordon Avenue.Carter was shot dead behind the wheel in front of his girlfriend and her young children. Detectives say Smith and Cleveland immediately skipped town, and have been on the run ever since. The two were believed to have traveled to Miami.It's not clear if they're still together but both have ties to Albany and it's believed people here know their whereabouts.If you have any information about the pair or where they're hiding call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS you can remain anonymous and still earn a reward.Neil Adam Smith and Yolanda Cleveland remain two of WALB's Most Wanted.





