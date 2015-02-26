Pelham chicken house burns to the ground - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pelham chicken house burns to the ground

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) -  A chicken house was destroyed by fire overnight Thursday in Pelham.

Around 1:40 Thursday morning a neighbor spotted flames coming from the chicken house on Strawberry Road.

Several firefighters were called to the scene and found the building fully engulfed.

The owner says no chickens were inside but the 40 x 500 foot building was a total loss. He estimates the damages at $200,000.

It's not clear what sparked the fire.

