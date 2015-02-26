Cougars advance to Final Four; other area state playoff scores

The Calhoun County Cougars are headed back to the state semifinals after routing Dooly County, 72-52, Wednesday night.

Now they hope to erase the memory of losing in the Final Four last season.

"It's driving us a lot. We don't want to get there and lose this year," says guard Quenton Taylor. "That's why we're probably not that excited now. We've been there before. We're trying to get there and win."

The Cougars' offense kicked into another gear in the fourth quarter, led by the nifty passing of Taylor. The senior also added 23 points to lead his team in scoring.

Head coach Marcus Shaw says he liked the determination his team showed in the win, and how they responded to halftime adjustments.

"In the first half, we seemed to rush. In the second half, we came out much more poised," Shaw says. "I think that was the turning point in the ball game, when we just slowed down."

The Cougars will take on Treutlen in Saturday's semifinals. That game will tip off at 4:45 p.m. from Armstrong State in Savannah.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Boys' scores:

Liberty Co. 58, Americus-Sumter 52

Seminole Co. 89, Manchester 81

Crawford Co. 80, Thomasville 65

Treutlen 88, Turner Co. 81 (F/OT)

Girls' scores:

Pelham 70, Manchester 44

