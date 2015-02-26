Lady Cavs want to take advantage of home court

The Darton State Lady Cavaliers will aim for another region title this weekend, and they'll do it where they are most comfortable.

The Lady Cavs will host the GCAA semifinals and finals at Cavalier Arena, where they haven't lost all season.

Top seeded Darton State will play Georgia Highlands Friday night in the first semifinal.

All season long, head coach Lea Henry stressed the importance of hosting this stage of the postseason.

Now that her team has earned that right, she says it's all about taking advantage.

"I think our team worked real hard to make that happen. We won a lot of close games," she says. "It's set up like we wanted it set up. Now it's just a matter of playing well for two games, and obviously scoring more points than the other team."

Henry's bunch knows the pressure is squarely on their shoulders. They've been the hunted all season long, and that certainly won't change this weekend.

In fact, she says her team welcomes the challenge.

"That's the position they wanted to be in. This is not a team that gets rattled easily. They're a bunch of old souls. They've got good chemistry," Henry says. "But one thing we talked about is this team has a will to win. They all come from successful programs. They expect to be successful."

The Lady Cavs and Georgia Highlands tip off for a spot in the region finals at 5:30 Friday afternoon.

