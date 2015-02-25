Valdosta St. OC Richman takes job at NMSU

The Valdosta St. Blazers are looking for a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Andy Richman has been hired as the offensive line coach at New Mexico State.

Richman had been on the VSU staff for the last four seasons, serving as offensive coordinator in 2014.

In his only season running the offense, the Blazers ranked 39th in Division II in rushing offense.

“We are excited to get a coach of great experience and character in Andy Richman,” NMSU Head Coach Doug Martin said in a statement. “He comes to us from a very successful championship program and not only has experience as an offensive line coach but also as an offensive coordinator. Our program got better with Coach Richman's addition.”

