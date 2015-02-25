Randolph-Clay upends Mitchell in state title rematch; other GHSA state tourney scores

RANDOLPH-CLAY 44, MITCHELL CO. 35



Randolph-Clay is headed to their third straight state semifinal after knocking off Mitchell County, 44-35, in Camilla Tuesday.



Kobi Thornton scored 27 points to lead Randolph-Clay in the state title game rematch. She says it was all about dominating.



"I just didn't want to be stopped," she says. "I couldn't be stopped."



It's the Lady Devils' first win against the Lady Eagles in four tries this season. That's a far cry from 2014, when Randolph-Clay won all four meetings, including in the state championship.



Randolph-Clay will travel to Savannah for the state semis on Saturday. They'll take on 2nd-seeded Turner County for a spot in the state championship game.



OTHER AREA STATE PLAYOFF SCORES:



AAAA



Carrollton 56, Americus-Sumter 51



Fayette Co. 58, Monroe 50



AA



Wesleyan 71, Brooks Co. 36



A-Public



Turner Co. 69, Dooly Co. 54



Terrell Co. 41, Commerce 31



