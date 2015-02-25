Westwood pulls away for first round win; other GISA playoff scores

WESTWOOD 45, FREDERICA 27

The quest for another state championship looked at least a little bit in danger for the Westwood Lady Wildcats Tuesday night.

But as they have so many times before, they buckled down and pulled away for a convincing 45-27 win.

Frederica cut the Lady Cats lead to three with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter, but an offensive spurt in the final moments pushed the Westwood advantage back to ten.

Then, the Westwood defense took over.

The Lady Cats allowed only four points in the fourth quarter, and sealed their spot in the state quarterfinals this weekend.

Callie Smith led the way with 19 points for Westwood.

With the win, the Lady Wildcats will host Westfield in the state quarters. That game is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Other area GISA state playoff scores:

AAA

Terrell Academy 63, Pinewood Christian 38

Trinity Christian-Dublin 53, Southland 38

Bulloch Academy 61, Deerfield-Windsor 45

AA

Crisp Academy 48, Robert Toombs 29

Georgia Christian 51, Twiggs 29

Citizens Christian 40, SGA 34

