Calhoun Co.'s Williams signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

Sherrod Williams did a little bit of everything on the football field for the Calhoun County Cougars.

Now he hopes that versatility will serve him well at the college level.

Williams signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University Tuesday afternoon in Edison.

The Cougar star says the Division II power had everything he wanted, including success on the field.

He's signing with the team as a safety for now, but hopes he might be able to find some touches in the Bears' high-powered triple option offense.

"Right now, I'll play anywhere they'll put me. I'll play anything, anything to win," he says. "I'd play receiver, maybe some running back, but I definitely want to tote the ball. I know I'm also going to have some other teammates wanting to tote the ball, and that can carry the ball also."

Williams chose Lenoir-Rhyne over Fort Valley State and Wofford.

