Daytona 500 winner Logano has Albany connection

Just a day after he won the Daytona 500, racing fans in south Georgia are remembering Joey Logano's days driving in Albany.

It was the biggest win of the 24 year old driver's career, which developed it's roots in the Good Life City.

Logano held off the rest of the field for his first ever Daytona 500 victory Sunday afternoon, but as he was celebrating in victory lane, folks in south Georgia remembered his wins over at Albany Motor Speedway

Track owner James Simons is one of those who witnessed then-nine-year-old Logano running in Legends car series races in Albany in 2000.

Simons always thought Logano would be special behind the wheel.

"He was an excellent driver even back then," Simons recalls. "You could tell even at that age, if he worked at it hard enough, he would go far."

Interestingly enough, Logano wasn't the only Daytona driver to race in that 2000 Legends series. He competed with David Ragan, who finished 17th Sunday, and Reed Sorenson, who finished 32nd.

Simons is getting the track ready for the beginning of the 2015 season at Albany Motor Speedway, which begins next Saturday.

He says there's always the possibility NASCAR's future stars could be running this year.

"You never know," Simons says. "We've got some very talented young drivers here now at this time, and some of them might move on and make it. I hope they do."

