Morehouse spoils Golden Rams' senior night

ASU jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the first media timeout after starting all five seniors in the regular season finale, and led 43-36 at halftime.
Larry Bullock led the way for the Rams with 20 points,
It was a tale of two halves for ASU from behind the arc. The Rams shot 7-10 from three in the first 20 minutes, but only 2-11 in the second.
The loss drops Albany State to 9-17 overall, and 5-13 in SIAC play.
The Golden Rams will head to Birmingham for the 2015 SIAC Basketball Tournament next week.
