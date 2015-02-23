Morehouse spoils Golden Rams' senior night

Morehouse spoiled Albany State's senior night on Monday with a last-second 75-73 win in Albany.

ASU jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the first media timeout after starting all five seniors in the regular season finale, and led 43-36 at halftime.

Larry Bullock led the way for the Rams with 20 points,

It was a tale of two halves for ASU from behind the arc. The Rams shot 7-10 from three in the first 20 minutes, but only 2-11 in the second.

The loss drops Albany State to 9-17 overall, and 5-13 in SIAC play.

The Golden Rams will head to Birmingham for the 2015 SIAC Basketball Tournament next week.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.