I-75 tanker truck victim identified

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed on person on I-75 in Turner County around 3:30 Friday morning in the southbound lane near mile post 88.

The Turner County Deputy Coroner says Gary Lamar Parker, 58, of Worth County was killed in the collision, after he veered off of the road in a tractor trailer.

The truck hit another semi that was on the shoulder, before hitting the ditch, and flipping the trailer on its side.



Parker was thrown from the truck and died on the scene. The driver in the parked semi was not injured.



GSP says it's unclear why Parker veered off the roadway. A crew came to clean up fuel that spilled during the crash.



