Albany shelter packed due to cold weather

Derrick James is part of a capacity crowd spending the night at the Albany Salvation Army shelter as frigid weather blows into South Georgia.

The temperature could plunge below 20-degrees Thursday night into Friday, which would easily set a new record low in Albany.

That is dangerously cold weather if you don't have a warm place to sleep.

A couple of concerned volunteers stopped by the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition Thursday afternoon and they dropped off supplies to folks at the Salvation Army.

"We put together some hats, gloves, socks, and blankets and some food and just came out to serve those because of the weather conditions tonight,” said David Blackwell, Homeless Coalition Chairman.

The Salvation Army and Albany Rescue Mission shelters opened up extra space Thursday night to accommodate anyone who needs a place to stay.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.