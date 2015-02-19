WALB's Most Wanted: Wesley Lamar Anderson

On tonight's Most Wanted - Albany Police need your help finding a man suspected in a shooting behind an East Albany fast food restaurant more than three years ago.In October 2011 police say 45-year-old Wesley Lamar Anderson and another man pulled off a brazen robbery attempt in the parking lot of Long John Silvers on East Oglethorpe Boulevard in the middle of the afternoon.The victims fought back, and one was shot in the arm.Police say Anderson and Damious King took off in a pickup truck and ditched it about a mile away. Anderson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.Anderson spent most of the 90s in and out of prison on aggravated assault and cocaine convictions. He is considered armed and dangerous.If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS. Tonight Wesley Lamar Anderson becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





