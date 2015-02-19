Tift Co. upset in 1st round; other state tournament scores

NEWTON 52, TIFT CO. 49

The defending AAAAAA state champion Tift Co. Blue Devils will watch the rest of the state playoffs from home.

Newton stunned the Blue Devils 52-49 Wednesday night in Tifton.

"No excuses. To be honest with you, Newton was the better team today," head coach Eric Holland said. "One thing about this AAAAAA ball man, on any given night if you're not prepared to play for 32 minutes, these things happen. We'll grow from it. Your last mistake is your best teacher."

Tift trailed by nine with less than two minutes to play, but fought back to cut the lead to just one with nine seconds left.

After Newton made a pair of free throws, the Devils had one last chance to tie the game. But Tyrie Jackson's three-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.

Tift County finishes the season at 26-2.

OTHER STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Boys' scores:

Lowndes 83, Lovejoy 72 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Rockdale Co. 60, Valdosta 56 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Tucker 77, Lee Co. 51 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Coffee 70, Mundy's Mill 60 (AAAAA Tournament)

Upson-Lee 66, Albany 54 (AAAA Tournament)

Americus-Sumter 81, Mary Persons 49 (AAAA Tournament)

West Laurens 72, Westover 60 (AAAA Tournament)

Cairo 56, Perry 50 (AAAA Tournament)

Seminole Co. 76, Benedictine 57 (AA Tournament)

Early Co. 84, Bryan Co. 70 (AA Tournament)

Thomasville 53, McIntosh Co. Academy 47 (AA Tournament)

Vidalia 46, Pelham 45 (AA Tournament)

Girls' scores:

Tift Co. 33, Lovejoy 29 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Valdosta 52, Alcovy 43 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Colquitt Co. 48, Newton 44 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Tucker 64, Lowndes 39 (AAAAAA Tournament)

Forest Park 38, Coffee 34 (AAAAA Tournament)

Americus-Sumter 59, West Laurens 51 (AAAA Tournament)

Brooks Co. 65, McIntosh Co. Academy 58 (AA Tournament)

