GHSA releases Class A basketball brackets

The Region 1-A champion Calhoun County Cougars are the top seed in the boys' bracket. Turner County, the Region 2-A champ and 2014 state runner-up, is the fifth seed.
On the girls' side, the Lady Rebels of Turner County are the number two seed after winning a region championship. Region 1-A champ Mitchell County is the three seed.
Here are the full Class A-Public brackets:
Boys' Bracket:
(16)Irwin Co. at (1)Calhoun Co.
(9)Dooly Co. at (8)Randolph-Clay
(12)Claxton at (5)Turner Co.
(13)Marion Co. at (4)Treutlen
(14)Terrell Co. at (3)Hancock Central
(11)Georgia Military at (6)Wilkinson Co.
(10)Taylor Co. at (7)Portal
(15)Lanier Co. at (2)Greenville
Girls' Bracket:
(16)Greenville at (1)Taylor Co.
(9)Emanuel Co. Institute at (8)Treutlen
(12)Terrell Co. at (5)Claxton
(13)Montgomery Co. at (4)Commerce
(14)Quitman Co. at (3)Mitchell Co.
(11)Randolph-Clay at (6)Atkinson Co.
(10)Clinch Co. at (7)Dooly Co.
(15)Hawkinsville at (2)Turner Co.
First round games for Class A begin on February 20.
