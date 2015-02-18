GHSA releases Class A basketball brackets

The GHSA tournament fields are officially set, after the Class A brackets were released Wednesday afternoon.

The Region 1-A champion Calhoun County Cougars are the top seed in the boys' bracket. Turner County, the Region 2-A champ and 2014 state runner-up, is the fifth seed.

On the girls' side, the Lady Rebels of Turner County are the number two seed after winning a region championship. Region 1-A champ Mitchell County is the three seed.

Here are the full Class A-Public brackets:

Boys' Bracket:

(16)Irwin Co. at (1)Calhoun Co.

(9)Dooly Co. at (8)Randolph-Clay

(12)Claxton at (5)Turner Co.

(13)Marion Co. at (4)Treutlen

(14)Terrell Co. at (3)Hancock Central

(11)Georgia Military at (6)Wilkinson Co.

(10)Taylor Co. at (7)Portal

(15)Lanier Co. at (2)Greenville

Girls' Bracket:

(16)Greenville at (1)Taylor Co.

(9)Emanuel Co. Institute at (8)Treutlen

(12)Terrell Co. at (5)Claxton

(13)Montgomery Co. at (4)Commerce

(14)Quitman Co. at (3)Mitchell Co.

(11)Randolph-Clay at (6)Atkinson Co.

(10)Clinch Co. at (7)Dooly Co.

(15)Hawkinsville at (2)Turner Co.

First round games for Class A begin on February 20.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.