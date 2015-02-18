Crisp Co. football coach to step down - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crisp Co. football coach to step down

CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Head football coach Lee Campbell is stepping down from his position at Crisp County High School to become defensive coordinator at Peach Co.

Campbell spent four seasons at Crisp County.

He's been the athletic director for the Cougars as well.

“I've been doing this a long time,” Campbell said. “I'm just taking a step back.”

Campbell has been a head coach and athletic director for 19 years, and says this move will give him an opportunity to watch his son, Witt, play football at Valdosta State.

He's also excited to coach alongside his brother, Chad, who is the head coach at Peach County.

“We had the chance to coach together a long time ago, and weren't able to do it,” Campbell added.

