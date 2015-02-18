House fire leads to meth lab discovery

A late night fire at a Dougherty County mobile home led to a drug investigation after firefighters discovered a small meth lab inside.

Around midnight firefighters were called to a fire in the 1300 block of South Mock Road. Officials say an electrical line fell from a pole and landed on the home, sparking a small fire.

While firefighters were searching the home, they spotted the inactive meth lab and contacted police.

No one was home at the time the fire was reported, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

