Albany duplex destroyed by fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

 At least 3 people are displaced after a fire at a South Albany duplex.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 Tuesday night inside a unit in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue.

Relatives of the victim told WALB that a woman and her child were inside the home but were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters say the second unit was empty.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

