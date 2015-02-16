Indians have high hopes entering state tourney

The Albany Indians have plenty of confidence these days, and rightfully so.

They just won their first region title since 2012, and are loaded with talent and experience.

It's because of these reasons that head coach Archie Chatmon believes his team has a chance to make a run in the state tournament.

"We just won the championship of a pretty good region, and going in, I didn't think that would happen unless we played some pretty super basketball," Chatmon says. "That's what we had to do to win this one. With that in mind, we'll have a lot of confidence going into this next one. I like our chances, but we have to play well."

The Indians tip off tournament play Wednesday when they host Upson-Lee. The Knights are a bit of a wild card to Albany, who hasn't had much of a chance to scout their upcoming opponent.

"I'm kind of disappointed that I haven't been able to get any information on those guys," Chatmon says. "One thing we do know is all the teams left playing are pretty good. So we're just going to be prepared to go out there and play our best."

Albany hosts Upson-Lee in first round play Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.