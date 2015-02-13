Albany Marine is Corps' best athlete

When you're named the best athlete among any group, it's an honor.

To have that distinction among the Marines is incredibly special.

That honor was bestowed on Sgt. Candice Thomas recently, when she was named the Marine Corps Female Athlete of the Year.

A Warner Robins native, Sgt. Thomas played basketball at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville before joining the Marines.

She was named All-Marine Corps in basketball and plays softball for MCLB Albany.

Thomas says it's an incredible honor that was made even more special when she was awarded by the Marines' highest ranking officer.

"When I was selected, I was just like, 'Wow, out of all the Marines.' When they told me what I was going to do as far as going to Washington, DC to get the award, I was excited," Thomas says. "It was unbelievable, you know? You don't really imagine when you join the Marine Corps, you might be standing amongst the highest ranking Marine in the whole Marine Corps."

Thomas has been stationed in Albany since January 2013.

