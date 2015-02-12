WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (2/12/15): Deerfield-Windsor's Kelsey King

Sports won't last forever. It's always good for an athlete to have a plan for when their career comes to an end.

Our WALB Student-Athlete of the Week, Deerfield-Windsor senior Kelsey King, is making sure she's ready for the next chapter.

King is taking several honors classes, and is a key player for the Lady Knights' basketball team.

But she knows basketball will only last so long.

That's why she's decided to study to become an architect after graduating from high school.

King says she enjoys drawing and loves studying physics and math, so the career just seems like the perfect mix of the two.

"Physics is really good. I like that. I like how architecture, you kind of get to draw. It kind of comes together," King says. "I like how they collaborate, and my math skills are high."

The Lady Knights close out the regular season Friday night when they host Tiftarea.

It'll be senior night for King and her classmates.

