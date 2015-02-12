Wednesday's area high school basketball scores and highlights

BOYS' SCORES
Calhoun Co. 78, Webster Co. 59 (Region 1-A Tournament)
Randolph-Clay 93, Miller Co. 50 (Region 1-A Tournament)
Terrell Co. 70, Mitchell Co. 67 (Region 1-A Tournament)
Stewart Co. 61, Quitman Co. 59 (Region 1-A Tournament)
Coffee 74, Effingham Co. 57 (Region 3-AAAAA Tournament)
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.