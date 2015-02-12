Wednesday's area high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's area high school basketball scores and highlights

EDISON, GA (WALB) - Area high school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 11, 2015

BOYS' SCORES

Calhoun Co. 78, Webster Co. 59 (Region 1-A Tournament)

Randolph-Clay 93, Miller Co. 50 (Region 1-A Tournament)

Terrell Co. 70, Mitchell Co. 67 (Region 1-A Tournament)

Stewart Co. 61, Quitman Co. 59 (Region 1-A Tournament)

Coffee 74, Effingham Co. 57 (Region 3-AAAAA Tournament)

