Monroe's Wilson wrestling for self, Dougherty County

When the best grapplers in Georgia meet at the GHSA state wrestling tournament Thursday in Macon, only one will be from Dougherty County.

So you could say Monroe's Vonte Wilson has a little bit of pressure on him.

"I've got a pretty big load on my shoulders, but hopefully I'll be able to pull it through," he says.

The Tornadoes' senior will be wrestling at 195 pounds, and is the first Monroe grappler to qualify for state in five years.

"I'm competing for myself, but also for my teammates," Wilson says. "I've got plenty of teammates who want to make it, but haven't yet. They're just working hard."

Wilson says while he hopes to perform well for himself, he knows he has a chance to represent Albany and Dougherty County as well.

"Most scouts don't come down here for wrestling, so I think if I was to make a name for myself, we'd have more scouts coming down to Albany and Dougherty County," he says. "It could basically be putting Dougherty County's name out there for wrestling."

Of course, while Wilson is the only Dougherty County wrestler competing at state, there are plenty from south Georgia. Here is a list of all the state championship competitors from our area:

GHSA State Wrestlers-

Bainbridge- Ryan Adams (220), Ashton Cato (152), Hayden Guy (145), Tyler Storey (170)



Berrien- Hunter Kelley (132)



Cairo- Marcus Gaines (182), Maurice Gaines (220), Koby Pyrz (285)



Coffee- Brandon Bautista (160), Drew Jowers (132), Kip McClelland (113), Derrick Newton (285), Vaquece Turner (220)



Colquitt Co.- Enrique Aguilar (126)



Cook- Artero Perez (160), Jordan Seago (138)



Crisp Co.- TK Clay (160), Montay Glee (132), Greg Harvey (182), Dre Porter (113), Adarius Pruitt (126)



Fitzgerald- Dustin Armstrong (145), Cameron Burnette (113), Landon Guy (152), Dytwan King (132), Markelyn Lundy (160), Markarious Lundy (195), Ethan McKie (106), Payton McKie (138), Donterious Milsap (182), Daniel Rivera (170)



Irwin Co.- Kyle Jones (138), Morgan Mitchell (132), DJ Pollard (145), Nathan Tucker (195)



Lee Co.- Jonah Anderson (138), Cody Bryant (120), Brett Butler (160), Slater Cruz (132), Tanner Grove (285), Eric Hunter (113), Matt Littleton (145), Aaron Maxfield (106), Collins Tensley (220)



Lowndes- Blake Hedgecock (126), Davis Ison (152), Carl Jackson (170), Parker Metcalf (285), Justin Meyers (138)



Monroe- Vonte Wilson (195)



TCC- Brooks Bradley (152)



Tift Co.- Dalton Burks (160), Quen Campbell (132), Cole Dillard (138), Jake Pratt (120), Jerry Rodriguez (145), Braylen Taylor (170)



Turner Co.- Gabriel Banks (113), Chandler Crawford (106), Tanner Crawford (138), Deontae Crockett (170), John Ellis (120), Quiyon Ezell (126), Malik Holley (160), Jared Knight (182), Wes Poke (152), Demetrice Smith (145)



Valdosta- Drew Bradshaw (138), Reggie Dennis (126), Mason Schmitt (132), Justin Sermons (145), Derek Smith (120), Brandon Wright (182)

