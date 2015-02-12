Valdosta State earns bragging rights, sweeps Albany State

The senior from Sycamore hit long balls in each game, and the Lady Blazer offense plated 15 runs over the twinbill.
Caitlyn Calhoun pitched a shutout in a 4-0 game one win. In game two, the VSU offense exploded for nine runs in the fifth inning en route to an 11-2 win.
Valdosta State moves to 9-1 on the season with the sweep, while ASU drops to 0-4.
