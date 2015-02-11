Four Mitchell Co. football players sign scholarships

Even a week after National Signing Day, there are still plenty of south Georgia football standouts still to ink their names on letters of intent.

Four Mitchell County Eagles took their services off the market, signing Wednesday.

WR/OLB Terry Burley led the Eagles in touchdown receptions and tackles. He is headed to Faulkner University in Montgomery, AL. Burley was a 1st-team All Region 1-A selection at wide receiver and linebacker.

Offensive lineman Davon Hicks is taking his talents to Edward Waters College. The Eagles' two-year starter was a 1st-team All Region selection.

Josh King and Justin Wynn aren't done being teammates just yet. They each signed with LaGrange College.

King was a two-time 1st-team All Region selection, and led the Eagles in receiving yards in 2014.

Wynn was a 2nd-team All-Region pick at safety in his first and only season in Camilla.

