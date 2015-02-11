Four Mitchell Co. football players sign scholarships

Four Mitchell County Eagles took their services off the market, signing Wednesday.
WR/OLB Terry Burley led the Eagles in touchdown receptions and tackles. He is headed to Faulkner University in Montgomery, AL. Burley was a 1st-team All Region 1-A selection at wide receiver and linebacker.
Offensive lineman Davon Hicks is taking his talents to Edward Waters College. The Eagles' two-year starter was a 1st-team All Region selection.
Josh King and Justin Wynn aren't done being teammates just yet. They each signed with LaGrange College.
King was a two-time 1st-team All Region selection, and led the Eagles in receiving yards in 2014.
Wynn was a 2nd-team All-Region pick at safety in his first and only season in Camilla.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.