Moultrie police receives reports of phone and letter scams

A scam alert tonight from Moultrie Police.

They've gotten multiple reports of con artists targeting older residents with advance fee scams.

That's when you get a phone call or letter from someone saying you've won cash or a big prize.

You just need to send them money to cover fees before you can get your winnings.

"We want to get this information out before, you know, any of our citizens whether they're young or old become victims of this kind of scam or any of the scams that are out there,” said Rob Rodriguez, Moultrie Police Department.

Officers know of one person who almost fell for one of the scams, but someone stepped in and stopped them from sending any money.

