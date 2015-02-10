Tift Co. High School's football coach headed to Rome - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Co. High School's football coach headed to Rome

Coach John Reid Coach John Reid
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

Tift County High School's head football coach John Reid is leaving the program.

In an announcement Tuesday, Rome City Schools approved him to become the head coach at Rome High School.

Reid spent three seasons with the Blue Devils, putting together a 14-17 record and a state playoff berth in 2014.

