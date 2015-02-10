Monday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday's high school basketball scores and highlights

Region basketball tournaments began Monday in south Georgia. Here are the scores from action on Monday, February 9, 2015.

BOYS' SCORES

Monroe 62, Thomas Co. Central 47 (Region 1-AAAA first round)

Bainbridge 51, Cook 34 (Region 1-AAAA first round)

Dougherty 52, Crisp Co. 47 (Region 1-AAAA first round)

Brooks Co. 51, Berrien 48 (Region 1-AA play-in game)

Webster Co. 77, Baker Co. 50 (Region 1-A play-in game)

GIRLS' SCORES

Thomas Co. Central 68, Albany 40 (Region 1-AAAA first round)

Worth Co. 49, Cairo 38 (Region 1-AAAA first round)

Cook 41, Crisp Co. 33 (Region 1-AAAA first round)

Seminole Co. 43, Berrien 33 (Region 1-AA play-in game)

Miller Co. 58, Webster Co. 57 (Region 1-A play-in game)

