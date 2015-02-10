Monday's high school basketball scores and highlights

BOYS' SCORES
Monroe 62, Thomas Co. Central 47 (Region 1-AAAA first round)
Bainbridge 51, Cook 34 (Region 1-AAAA first round)
Dougherty 52, Crisp Co. 47 (Region 1-AAAA first round)
Brooks Co. 51, Berrien 48 (Region 1-AA play-in game)
Webster Co. 77, Baker Co. 50 (Region 1-A play-in game)
GIRLS' SCORES
Thomas Co. Central 68, Albany 40 (Region 1-AAAA first round)
Worth Co. 49, Cairo 38 (Region 1-AAAA first round)
Cook 41, Crisp Co. 33 (Region 1-AAAA first round)
Seminole Co. 43, Berrien 33 (Region 1-AA play-in game)
Miller Co. 58, Webster Co. 57 (Region 1-A play-in game)
