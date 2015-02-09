Lady Rams win again; Paine holds off ASU men

The Albany State Lady Rams won their sixth straight game and tenth out of their last eleven with a 61-53 victory over Paine Monday night at the HPER Gym.

Jillian Anderson and Ieshia Young paced the Lady Rams with 12 points each as ASU overcame a poor shooting night for the win.

The Lady Rams shot just under 34% for the game and made only one three-pointer in the contest, but 28 points from the bench helped Albany State to their sixth consecutive victory.

ASU will close out the regular season with three straight games on the road, beginning at Claflin Thursday night.

PAINE 82, ALBANY STATE 78 (MEN)

The last time Albany State and Paine met on the court, the Lions hung 110 points on the Golden Rams.

On Monday, ASU held the SIAC's leading offense under triple digits, but still couldn't away with the victory.

The Lions bounced back from a slow start for a 82-78 win.

The loss drops Albany State to 8-14 overall, and 4-10 in the SIAC.

The Rams visit Claflin Thursday night.

