Friday's area high school basketball scores and highlights

BOYS SCORES
Tift Co. 66, Lee Co. 51
Valdosta 68, Mitchell Co. 36
Lowndes 68, Colquitt Co. 57
Dougherty 78, Thomas Co. Central 36
Monroe 65, Cook 29
Pelham 50, Berrien 24
Seminole Co. 74, Early Co. 57
Clinch Co. 68, Lanier Co. 61
Calhoun Co. 90, Miller Co. 50
Deerfield-Windsor 64, Valwood 32
Terrell Academy 85, Westwood 54
GIRLS SCORES
Tift Co. 36, Lee Co. 21
Valdosta 53, Mitchell Co. 39
Colquitt Co. 69, Lowndes 51
Americus-Sumter 53, Bainbridge 46
Dougherty 50, Thomas Co. Central 41
Worth Co. 56, Crisp Co. 52
Thomasville 68, Fitzgerald 67 (F/OT)
Early Co. 51, Seminole Co. 50
Pelham 65, Berrien 17
Lanier Co. 56, Clinch Co. 30
Calhoun Co. 62, Miller Co. 36
Deerfield-Windsor 65, Valwood 55
Westwood 64, Terrell Academy 55
Tiftarea 37, Brookwood 23
