Friday's area high school basketball scores and highlights

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, February 6, 2015

BOYS SCORES

Tift Co. 66, Lee Co. 51

Valdosta 68, Mitchell Co. 36

Lowndes 68, Colquitt Co. 57

Dougherty 78, Thomas Co. Central 36

Monroe 65, Cook 29

Pelham 50, Berrien 24

Seminole Co. 74, Early Co. 57

Clinch Co. 68, Lanier Co. 61

Calhoun Co. 90, Miller Co. 50

Deerfield-Windsor 64, Valwood 32

Terrell Academy 85, Westwood 54

GIRLS SCORES

Tift Co. 36, Lee Co. 21

Valdosta 53, Mitchell Co. 39

Colquitt Co. 69, Lowndes 51

Americus-Sumter 53, Bainbridge 46

Dougherty 50, Thomas Co. Central 41

Worth Co. 56, Crisp Co. 52

Thomasville 68, Fitzgerald 67 (F/OT)

Early Co. 51, Seminole Co. 50

Pelham 65, Berrien 17

Lanier Co. 56, Clinch Co. 30

Calhoun Co. 62, Miller Co. 36

Deerfield-Windsor 65, Valwood 55

Westwood 64, Terrell Academy 55

Tiftarea 37, Brookwood 23

