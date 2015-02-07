Forestry Commission urges prescribed burn safety

Prescribed fire awareness week in Georgia runs through Feb. 8.

Officials with the Georgia Forestry Commission want you to know it's important to plan ahead if you are going to do a controlled burn on your property. You need a permit, and you should make sure you have safety measures in place such as fire breaks.

Chief Senior Ranger Tom Lambert said, "You should make sure that area is secure very well and that you have fire breaks in place and that you have a means of containing that fire to that given area that you want to burn."

He says its also a good idea to have a cell phone on hand in case the fire does get out of control so you can call 911 immediately.

