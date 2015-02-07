ASU kicks off civil rights symposium

Albany State University kicked off their Civil Rights and Human Rights Symposium Friday night with a musical soiree at the student center.

Rev. Herbert Corbin took folks through history by way of music. It's all part of the college's celebration of Black History Month.

Organizer Dr. James Hill said, "The symposium provides an opportunity for us to come together, reflect on the past history of our living, evaluate the current times and look toward the future."

The symposium includes events at the Civil Rights Institute throughout the weekend and a concert Tuesday night at the Civic Center.

