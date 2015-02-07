Ocilla rocks in honor of R&B legend

Ocilla hosted a big street party Friday night to honor a favorite son.

Dave Prater was a legendary R&B singer with the duo Sam and Dave. Their hits include "soul Man." The city unveiled a historical road sign and declared Friday Dave Prater Day in the city.

Events included live music and a talent show, since Sam and Dave were discovered in a talent show. Mayor Horace Hudgins said, "We got a good little community here in Ocilla. Proud of it, and we just want to continue. It is great to recognize one of your own that was born and raised here."

Sam and Dave were inducted into the Rock and roll fame in 1992. Prater was killed in a car crash in 1988.

