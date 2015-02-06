Broad Ave. Bridge nears completion

The two sides of Albany's new Broad Avenue Bridge are getting close to meeting in the middle over the Flint River.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say workers are pouring concrete in 20-foot segments.

The old historic bridge was shut down in 2009 when inspectors found the footings were wearing away. DOT spokesperson Nita Birmingham said, "Granted this is not a historical bridge, but were gonna have the plaques that were on the old bridge are going to be on this bridge. It will look very similar and as close as we can get it to the old bridge."

The new bridge should be open by the end of June.

