Tax commissioner warns of "scam"

The Tift County Tax Commissioner issues a scam alert.

Chad Alexander says people are getting recorded deed notices in the mail from a company offering to provide property documents for a fee as high as $63.

There's nothing illegal about that, but Alexander calls it a scam. He wants you to know you can get the documents yourself for free. "This is just a service that is already being provided to the public for free. Especially in the state of Georgia and Tift County.You already have access to this information at no charge," Alexander said.

You can contact your county Tax Commissioners office for more information.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.