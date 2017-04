Dougherty County Police just announced that Jimmy Ellis is in custody.They were looking for him in connection with a home invasion on Sylvester Road overnight. The robbery victim, David Stewart, stabbed and killed a second accused robber, Alfred Gilliard.Police say Ellis was captured tonight at Suspect in deadly home invasion captured at a home on Henry Road in Worth County with the help of the Worth County Sheriff's Office.We'll have more on WALB News 10 at 11:00.