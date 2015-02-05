WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (2/5/15): Lee County's Slater Cruz

Our WALB Student-Athlete of the Week is taking the lessons learned on the mat to the classroom, and getting excellent results in each.

Lee County junior wrestler Slater Cruz finished second in Region 1-AAAAAA in the 132 pound weight class, and was just one match from placing at the 2014 state championships.

He's no slouch in the classroom either. Cruz is an all-A student and is taking two AP and one Honors class as well.

In a sport that requires an incredible amount of discipline, Cruz has learned to apply that attribute to his education as well.

"I usually go to practice right after school," Cruz says. "Then from school I go home, and study and do homework for as long as it takes."

I think they're one in the same," says Lee County head wrestling coach Tom Matheny. "It takes a lot of discipline to be good in the classroom, knowing when it's time to study and when it's time to go play. Wrestling is the same."

Cruz and several other Trojans will compete to qualify for the state championships at the sectional tournament Friday.

