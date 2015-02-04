Former Irwin baseball coach jailed for statutory rape - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former Irwin baseball coach jailed for statutory rape

MANCHESTER, TN (WALB) -

 A former Irwin County High School baseball coach is facing statutory rape charges in Tennessee. 

Brad Weir, who turns 44-years-old Wednesday, was arrested in Manchester, Tennessee for statutory rape by an authority figure,

According to WSMV-TV in Nashville, investigators say the charge stems from an incident involving a 15-year-old girl that took place last month at Weir's apartment.

Weir left his coaching position at Irwin County High last year and was currently a baseball coach and teacher at Coffee County Central High School in Tennessee.

Right now he's suspended without pay pending an investigation.

Bond was set at $100,000.

