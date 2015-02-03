Worth Co. Battalion Chief still suspended without pay

A Worth County Fire Department Battalion Chief is waiting to find out if he'll be allowed back on the job.

The county commission discussed the future of John Graddy Tuesday night, but he will remain suspended for the time being.

County leaders said he abandoned his post on January 15th when he drove a patient by ambulance to the hospital in Albany.

They said Graddy neglected his fire duties and another ambulance was available anyway.

Graddy believes he did the right thing.

“If I breached my duty it was negative on my part and if it's negative on my part. and if it is negative on my party, I was acting on behalf of the Worth County fire department and Worth County board of commission,” said John Graddy, suspended Battalion Chief

Graddy has been suspended without pay since the day after the incident.

He appealed that suspension to the county commission Tuesday night.

He said he was also injured answering that call, and the county is denying his worker's compensation claim.

