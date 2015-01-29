WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (1/29/15): Tift's Adaway accepting all challenges

Teachers and coaches are nothing but complimentary of Tift County's Dail Adaway, calling her a model student and teammate.

The Tift County junior basketball player is the Colony Bank Student-Athlete of the Week.

Adaway is a team captain for the Lady Devils, and holds an A grade point average.

She isn't backing away from any challenge on the court or in the classroom, considering she is currently enrolled in honors physics.

Adaway says it all just comes from how she's been taught growing up.

"If you want to play basketball, you have to do your work," she laughs. "I love basketball so I have to do my work."

"She understands there's more to it than high school," says Tift Co. head coach Julie Conner. "She knows that she wants to go on, and I think she wants the challenge."

Adaway says she hopes to become a nurse after graduating from college. The Lady Devils travel to Colquitt County Friday night.

