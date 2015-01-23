8 car pileup blocks lanes in Valdosta

The rain Friday contributed to an 8-car pile up in Valdosta Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a car rear-ended another car near Sam's Club on Norman Drive.

That set off a chain reaction of rear-end collisions. "There were multiple accidents, actually," said Valdosta Police Department Lt. Aaron Kirk. "Other cars following too closely would run into the car in front of them and then a couple cars back they had another one. So, there were multiple cars involved. I believe about eight cars involved."

Each of the drivers who rear-ended a car was being cited for following too closely.

No one was hurt.

