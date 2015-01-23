Baker County man wanted by authorities

Baker County investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man.39-year-old Eric Demond Backey has active warrants on stalking charges in Baker County.

He's also wanted for burglary in Dougherty County.



He's 5'8, 185 pounds and goes by the nickname 'Big Boy'.



Sheriff's investigators say he should be considered dangerous.



Backey has ties to Newton, Albany, and Bainbridge.



If you know where he is call 229-734-3002.







